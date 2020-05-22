Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 22 2020 6:22pm 03:09 Coronavirus: What is and isn’t open for use in Toronto? Farah Nasser speaks with Carleton Grant, the City of Toronto’s executive director of municipal standards and licensing, about what is and isn’t open in the city. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6977728/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6977728/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?