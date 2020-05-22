Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 22 2020 6:17pm 02:06 Coronavirus: Beer store urges patio reopening, expansion The Beer Store is urging the province and municipalities to open up restaurant patios for the summer amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Erica Vella reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6976887/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6976887/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?