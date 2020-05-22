Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto mayor lays out potential cuts in city services due to COVID-19

Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Friday the city must make up for at least $1.5 billion in lost revenue this year alone, and he laid out what a cost containment plan for the city would look like. He said the city would have to cut public transit services by half due to the implementation of a $575 million reduction to the TTC, $73.6 million reduction in the wheel trans service, $31.3 million budget cut in Toronto Police services, more than a $23 million reduction in Toronto Fire services cut, among other budget cuts for city services.