Canada May 21 2020 11:22pm 02:47 Some Shopify employees will work from home permanently: CEO Shopify’s CEO announced Thursday most employees won’t return to the office after the pandemic and instead will be working remotely. Erica Vella has details. Most Shopify employees won’t return to office after coronavirus pandemic, CEO says <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6972510/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6972510/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?