Economy May 21 2020 6:32pm 04:20 Edmonton mayor outlines obstacles to reintroducing transit fares City of Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said finding a safe way to collect money is the biggest obstacle to reintroducing fares, which he said would help ease the city’s transit debt. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6971365/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6971365/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?