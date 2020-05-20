BC1 May 20 2020 7:19pm 00:35 Limited release of iconic Terry Fox runners sell out in minutes A new line of shoes and T-shirts to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Terry Fox‘s Marathon of Hope sold out quickly on Wednesday morning. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6966760/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6966760/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?