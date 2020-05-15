Global News Hour at 6 BC May 15 2020 10:47pm 02:01 First look of ‘new normal’ of dining out in B.C. restaurants We’re getting our first good look at what dining out will look like, once B.C.’s restaurants begin re-opening in the coming weeks. Linda Aylesworth reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6952178/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6952178/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?