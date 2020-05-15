bc coronavirus May 15 2020 8:48pm 00:41 B.C. officials announce 15 new COVID-19 infections B.C. officials released a written statement with the latest coronavirus numbers on Friday, May 15. The province recorded its highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 since April 20. Five new COVID-19 deaths, 2 new outbreaks in B.C. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6952018/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6952018/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?