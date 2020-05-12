Menu
Live Event
8 minutes ago
Premier Brian Pallister to update Manitobans on latest COVID-19 measures
News
May 12 2020 8:25pm
21:39
Global News at 6 – May 12
Global News at 6 – May 6
21:26
Global News at 6 – May 5
21:23
Global News at 6 – May 7
21:47
Global News at 6 – May 11
21:33
Global News at 6 – May 4
20:56
Global News at 6 – May 1
20:21
Global News Morning Market & Business Report – May 12, 2020
02:17
19:03
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global Okanagan News at 5: May 12 Top Stories
03:48
Weather
Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 12
13:34
Global News at 5 Lethbridge
Global News at 5 Lethbridge: May 12
02:03
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Bryan Adams issues apology for controversial remarks
02:53
Canada
Better Business Bureau sees spike in internet pet scams
02:12
Canada
Calgary family warns of contaminated packages after delivery gone wrong
03:39
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton weather forecast: Tuesday, May 12, 2020
02:00
Global News Hour at 6 BC
B.C. premier talks to NHL commissioner about Vancouver being ‘hockey hub’
00:42
Cute Video
Family of geese with more than 20 goslings take over Stanley Park road
01:25
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Some Edmonton restaurants see near instant sell-out
01:54
ben klick
West Kelowna country musician hosts fundraiser to raise awareness for MS
02:42
BC Schools Prepare For Partial Re-opening Amid Pandemic
Parents will have the option whether or not to send their children back to school for the remainder of the year
13:25
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: May 12
00:30
Canada
Delivery driver caught spitting and sneezing on doorstep
12:55
Canada
Global News Hour at 6 Calgary: May 12
02:07
Global National
Chinese-Canadians “suffering in silence” as China’s United Front reaches into Canada
01:35
Global National
New photos provide look at Nova Scotia gunman’s home
01:14
Global News at 10 Regina
Saskatchewan universities plan to continue online classes into fall semester
02:20
Global National
Explaining COVID-19’s reproduction number
02:26
Global News at 10 Regina
Lloydminster Hospital head links coronavirus spread to masking policy
02:20
Global National
Fauci warns reopening U.S. too soon could have dire consequences
01:47
Global News at 10 Regina
High school graduates in Saskatchewan await a decision on convocation
01:12
Global News at 10 Regina
Coronavirus: FSIN, MN-S say health order discriminates against northern Saskatchewan residents
02:55
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Alberta COVID-19 update for May 12
01:37
Canada
Coronavirus: Calgary bar brings celebrations to patrons amid closure
02:06
Global National
Pandemic highlights systematic problems with long-term care homes
01:04
Canada
Second Cargill employee to die from COVID-19 ‘humble, gentle family man’
02:12
Global National
Canadian seniors to get up to $500 one-time payment from feds
01:59
Canada
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Calgary recycling plant
02:35
Health
Coronavirus outbreak: Democrats float US$3-trillion U.S. coronavirus bill
Latest National Video
