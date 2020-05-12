Global News Morning Saskatoon May 12 2020 9:27am 04:26 SGI road test changes during the COVID-19 pandemic Are you planning for a road test during the COVID-19 pandemic? SGI’s Tyler McMurchy joins Global Morning News to detail the changes for driver tests to ensure physical distancing. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6932699/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6932699/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?