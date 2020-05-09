Sports May 9 2020 7:34pm 01:55 Kelowna’s Andrew Becker gets drafted by the Montreal Alouettes The 6’3, 300-pounder, was drafted 49th overall in the 6th round by the Montreal Alouettes, in the 2020 CFL draft. Okanagan football player gets drafted by the Montreal Alouettes <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6926145/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6926145/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?