Global News Hour at 6 BC May 6 2020 11:07pm 01:53 Vancouver Island centenarian walking for charity. 101 year-old John Hillman has pledged to walk 101 laps around his Oak Bay retirement home to raise funds for charity. Brad MacLeod reports.