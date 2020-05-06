Global News Hour at 6 BC May 6 2020 10:57pm 01:27 B.C. restaurants cautiously optimistic about resumption of dining in B.C. restaurants are cautiously optimistic about re-opening to dining-in soon, but there are still many unanswered questions. Grace Ke reports. B.C. sets mid-May target to reopen restaurants with coronavirus precautions <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6914874/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6914874/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?