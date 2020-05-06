Global News Morning BC May 6 2020 2:00pm 00:54 Massive fire at Richmond recycling facility Firefighters were called to a scrap yard on Mitchell Island in Richmond just before three o’clock this morning. Crews were able to quickly take down that early morning inferno. Crews battle massive fire at Richmond recycling facility <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6912169/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6912169/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?