Crime May 6 2020 1:38pm 00:48 Police shooting leads to closure of QEII south of Edmonton Video showing an incident involving RCMP on the QEII near the Highway 2A turnoff in Leduc, which resulted in the busy highway being closed Wednesday morning. ASIRT investigates officer-involved shooting that led to closure of QEII south of Edmonton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6911847/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6911847/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?