Global News Hour at 6 BC May 5 2020 8:52pm 02:03 B.C. 2020 wildfire season forecast A federal agency is warning of the possibility of 'much higher than average' wildfire activity across B.C. And much of the rest of Western Canada this summer. Ted Chernecki reports.