central okanagan May 5 2020 7:25pm 01:43 Local family donates $500,000 to Okanagan College The Stober Foundation has committed $500,000 over the next five years to support the development of the new state-of-the-art Health Sciences Centre at Okanagan College’s Kelowna Campus. Stober family donates $500,000 to Okanagan College’s new Health Sciences Centre <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6909482/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6909482/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?