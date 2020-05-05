News May 5 2020 6:23pm 01:34 Allowed to open, some Manitoba businesses choose to remain closed Although eager to recoup lost revenue, some Manitoba business owners say it’s still too early to open their doors amid COVID-19 concerns. Global’s Amber McGuckin reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6909157/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6909157/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?