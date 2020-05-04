Canada May 4 2020 7:54pm 01:17 Syphilis cases nearly triple in Saskatchewan New data shows Saskatchewan was already struggling with increased STI rates while preparing for the novel coronavirus. Syphilis cases nearly triple in Saskatchewan, health authority reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6904945/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6904945/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?