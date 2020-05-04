Questions raised after Scarborough woman walks home from hospital with COVID-19 diagnosis
A lack of clear direction has emerged when it comes to ensuring COVID-19-positive patients have a safe way home from hospital, when they’re unable to provide their own transportation. Global News first told you of a Scarborough woman who says she had no option but to walk the hour distance from a local hospital to her home she was told a private transfer service would cost more than $1,000. Morganne Campbell has more.