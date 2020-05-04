Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 4 2020 5:39pm 03:15 Coronavirus: Grocery retailer Longos makes masks mandatory for all shoppers As Catherine McDonald reports, the company says the move has been made for the safety and wellbeing of its staff and customers. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6904190/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6904190/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?