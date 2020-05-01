Global News at 6 Halifax May 1 2020 10:33pm 02:01 Nova Scotia relaxes COVID-19 restrictions Nova Scotia has relaxed some of the restrictions it put in place to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alicia Draus reports. Province relaxes COVID-19 restrictions to allow Nova Scotians to get outdoors <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6897109/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6897109/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?