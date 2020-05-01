Global News Hour at 6 BC May 1 2020 10:30pm 01:08 Looking into the ages of B.C. residents testing positive for COVID-19 As B.C’s total of COVID-19 cases reaches 2,145, Keith Baldrey looks at the ages of the people who are testing positive. Number of ICU patients hits 5-week low, as B.C. reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 33 new cases <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6897096/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6897096/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?