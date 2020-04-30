Global News at Noon Edmonton April 30 2020 2:09pm 02:45 Life-sized Monopoly board on Edmonton sidewalk A community in west Edmonton is bringing a classic board game to life. Chris Chacon reports live from the sidewalk Monopoly game in the Crestwood area. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6888927/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6888927/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?