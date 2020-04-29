Canada April 29 2020 5:09pm 02:05 Nova Scotia mass murder could lead to changes in law The fact that the gunman imitated a police officer is an extra element for investigators to deal with, which is something that could lead to changes in law down the road. Jesse Thomas reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6884734/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6884734/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?