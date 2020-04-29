COVID-19 April 29 2020 12:23pm 02:00 3 child-care staff members in Toronto test positive for COVID-19 The City of Toronto confirmed three staff members from Jesse Ketchum Day Care have tested positive for COVID-19, Miranda Anthistle brings us the latest information on the situation. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6882607/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6882607/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?