Global News Hour at 6 BC April 28 2020 11:04pm 02:45 Canucks all-time roster: Defence When it comes to naming the greatest Canucks defence in franchise history, the team has spent 50 years looking for a superstar. Squire has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6881019/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6881019/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?