News April 24 2020 7:27pm 01:25 Costume-clad Winnipeg jogger delights neighbours It started as a joke, but jogger Noel Beckel soon realized his outfits were bringing joy to his neighbours, who now line the streets when he runs by. Global’s Malika Karim reports. Costumed runner brings daily joy to Winnipeg neighbourhood amid coronavirus <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6866659/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6866659/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?