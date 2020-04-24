Menu
Global News at 6 Halifax
April 24 2020 5:35pm
13:52
Global News at 6 Maritimes: April 24
Global News at 6 Maritimes from April 24, 2020.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6866077/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6866077/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
More Videos
Global News at 6 Maritimes: April 20
12:33
Global News at 6 Maritimes: April 22
12:45
Global News at 6 Maritimes: April 21
12:44
Global News at 6 Maritimes: April 23
13:38
Global News at 6 Maritimes: April 16
09:48
Global News at 6 Maritimes: April 15
12:02
Global News at 6 Maritimes: April 14
09:37
Video Home
02:14
Global News at 6 Halifax
More tributes pouring in as death toll continues to rise in Nova Scotia
02:14
Global News at 6 Halifax
More tributes pouring in as death toll continues to rise in Nova Scotia
01:55
Global News at 6 Halifax
Province confirms 6th death at Northwood in Halifax
01:39
Global News at 6 Halifax
Northwood residents being moved to hotel amid spike in COVID-19 deaths
04:06
Global News at 6 Halifax
Multiple people dead including suspect after shooting spree in Nova Scotia
01:33
Global News at 6 Halifax
Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia’s COVID-19-related deaths climbs to 7
01:58
Global News at 6 Halifax
N.S. folk music sibling trio gain popularity amid pandemic
02:00
Global News at 6 Halifax
Woman calls for shutdown of lobster spring season
01:54
Global News at 6 Halifax
Concerns for doulas amid the COVID-19 pandemic
01:23
Global News at 6 Halifax
List of potential COVID-19 exposures grows in N.S.
02:03
Global News at 6 Halifax
New Brunswick youth shares story of 106-year-old great grandmother who has lived through two pandemics
02:10
Global News at 6 Halifax
Windsor business man bringing joy to retirement community on Easter Sunday
01:50
Global News at 6 Halifax
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd death connected to coronavirus identified in Nova Scotia
01:54
Global News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia sees another record spike in COVID-19 cases
02:01
Global News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia now has more than 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19
01:52
Global News at 6 Halifax
‘Stay the blazes home’ inspires song in New Brunswick
01:43
Global News at 6 Halifax
N.S. microbiology lab operating around the clock during COVID-19
01:43
Global News at 6 Halifax
New Brunswick implementing pandemic task force
01:53
Global News at 6 Halifax
Non-profit organizations struggling to make ends meet during COVID-19
02:03
Global News at 6 Halifax
Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick extends state of emergency as more COVID-19 cases confirmed
02:11
Global News at 6 Halifax
Coronavirus outbreak: 26 additional cases of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia
02:33
Global News at 6 Halifax
Coronavirus outbreak: 20 new COVID-19 cases in N.S., 147 total
02:40
Global News at 6 Halifax
Coronavirus outbreak: First case of community spread identified in Nova Scotia
01:50
Global News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia kitchen party Facebook group goes global during COVID-19
01:59
Global News at 6 Halifax
Hotels in Atlantic Canada brace for slow season during COVID-19 pandemic
01:48
Global News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia announces rent-deferral program for small businesses, iPads for seniors
02:00
Global News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia turning to the private sector in sourcing pandemic supplies
01:52
Global News at 6 Halifax
New Brunswick confirms 7 additional COVID-19 cases, announces relief programs
01:49
Global News at 6 Halifax
St. Patrick’s Day party could be linked to new Nova Scotia COVID-19 case
02:15
Global News at 6 Halifax
Coronavirus outbreak: 13 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia
