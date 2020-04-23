Economy April 23 2020 9:05pm 02:05 Saskatchewan to start reopening from the coronavirus pandemic on May 4 Premier Scott Moe has released the province’s five-phase plan to re-open businesses starting on May 4. Roberta Bell has the details. Saskatchewan to start reopening from the coronavirus pandemic on May 4 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6861532/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6861532/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?