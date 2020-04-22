Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton April 22 2020 8:03pm 03:04 Alberta sees 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 1st case on First Nation Alberta announced 306 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths linked to the illness on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,401 and death to 66. Julia Wong has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6856118/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6856118/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?