corona virus April 22 2020 5:12pm 01:28 Teaching Brazilian Jiu Jitsu from home With gyms and recreation centres off limits during the COVID-19 pandemic, a martial arts instructor in Keswick has found a way to keep future black belts in shape while staying at home. Rob Leth reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6854969/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6854969/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?