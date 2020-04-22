Nova Scotia shooting: McNeil says ‘no message received’ from RCMP on emergency alert for shooting

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said on Wednesday that the protocol to determine whether to send a provincial emergency alert in response to this past weekend’s active shooter situation, the lead agency – in this case the Nova Scotia RCMP – would need to request the alert and provide a message to send out. He said although the Emergency Management Office did reach out a “number of times” to RCMP, no message was received nor did RCMP request assistance in crafting a message for distribution.