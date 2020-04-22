Canada April 22 2020 12:06am 02:23 Over 100 residents at Pickering nurse home infected with COVID-19 Thirty-one residents have died from COVID-19 at Orchard Villa, a nursing home in Pickering. And as Erica Vella reports, over 100 other residents have tested positive of the virus. Coronavirus: Pickering nursing home reports 31 residents have died of COVID-19 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6851042/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6851042/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?