Health April 18 2020 6:41pm 00:51 Wash your hands animation jam Created by the artists at Yeti Farm Creative in Kelowna, the video is 51 seconds in length and features 18 brief clips, each featuring a hand-washing theme. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6838246/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6838246/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?