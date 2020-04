On Saturday, British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 29 new COVID-19 cases in the province, which brings the total number of people ill with the novel coronavirus to 1,647. Three more deaths have been recorded in B.C., all in long-term care, bringing the total to 81 deaths. The doctor also said that 115 people are hospitalized in B.C. for COVID-19, and of those, 54 people are in intensive care.