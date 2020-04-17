News April 17 2020 7:35pm 01:08 Quarantine 15 and you It’s so much easier to reach for snacks when you’re at home all the time with no where to go. As Global’s Joe Scarpelli reports, the urge is nothing to be concerned about, but has some tips to control your snacking. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6835997/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6835997/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?