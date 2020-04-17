COVID-19 April 17 2020 3:05pm 02:04 Rigaud fortifying flood measures The waterfront sectors of Rigaud are fortifying their measures against spring flooding. As Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports, there are some delays. Permanent solutions for flood-prone Rigaud street delayed due to COVID-19 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6834208/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6834208/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?