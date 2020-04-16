Global News Hour at 6 April 16 2020 9:05pm 02:04 Local player eyes WNBA draft Aislinn Konig, who played high school basketball at Brookswood in Langley, hopes to hear her name called at Friday’s WNBA draft. Barry Deley has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6830728/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6830728/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?