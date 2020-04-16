Global News Morning BC April 16 2020 10:39am 03:07 The Future of Work: BCs Tech Industry BC Tech CEO Jill Tipping discusses the challenges faced by the technology industry during the pandemic. She looks also looks at the industry’s successes and how they could help in the recovery. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6826486/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6826486/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?