Global News Hour at 6 BC April 14 2020 9:30pm 01:37 COVID-19 crisis has flour in high demand With more and more people deciding to bake their own bread at home, flour producers are working around the clock to meet the skyrocketing demand. Grace Ke reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6819548/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6819548/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?