Trader’s Cove residents worry about wildfire

A “wildfire waiting to happen”, that’s how some residents community near West Kelowna are describing the current situation in their backyard.

People who live in the Trader’s Cove community along Westside road are concerned that debris left behind on private land by salvage firewood hunters is going to fuel a forest fire.

And with Covid-19 looming large over what is promising to be an unprecedented wildfire season, area residents are hoping something is done to mitigate the situation sooner rather than later.

The land in question belongs to Tolko Industries. On Monday, Global News contacted Tolko regarding the situation and they have promised to send out a crew to investigate.