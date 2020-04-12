Global News Morning BC April 12 2020 2:33pm 04:58 Ask an Expert: COVID-19 Sleep Clinic COVID-19 induced anxiety, as well as changes to daily routines, could be having a detrimental impact on our sleep. Certified adult sleep coach, Roxanne Brooks, shares her expert advice. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6810104/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6810104/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?