Global News Hour at 6 BC April 6 2020 10:33pm 02:04 Headline Coronavirus heart health impact One of the side effects of coronavirus is injuries to the heart. Doctors at St. Pauls’ Hospital are now studying if an existing class of drugs can help limit that damage. Linda Aylesworth reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6787137/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6787137/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?