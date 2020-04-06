News April 6 2020 5:48pm 01:35 Health authorities switch gears on masks in public Whether or not to wear a face mask amid COVID-19 has been an ongoing debate. Global’s Marney Blunt reports on how health authorities have changed their message. Coronavirus: 3M says Canada will continue receiving N95 masks following U.S. deal <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6786091/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6786091/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?