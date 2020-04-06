Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian troops gather at CFB Borden as part of COVID-19 response

On Monday, members of the Joint Task Force Central left from units across Ontario en route to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden, part of a task force on standby to assist with the COVID-19 outbreak in the province. The Department of National Defence said that members of the public will see a larger number of military personnel and vehicles on the roads as hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces members will be involved and ready to help with requests from the government regarding the outbreak, as well as assist with other issues such as potential spring flooding.