Health April 5 2020 9:00pm 01:31 Edmonton family reacts to Alberta hospital visit ban amid COVID-19 pandemic An Edmonton family is reacting to Alberta Health’s announcement Friday banning most visitors from hospitals in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Nicole Stillger reports. Edmonton family reacts to Alberta hospital visit ban amid COVID-19 pandemic: ‘It’s heartbreaking’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6782143/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6782143/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?