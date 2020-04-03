Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton April 3 2020 8:05pm 01:41 City of St. Albert using nocospray to protect against the coronavirus The City of St. Albert is using a disinfecting spray called nocospray to help protect people from the coronavirus, and now it’s in high demand. Nicole Stillger reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6777576/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6777576/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?