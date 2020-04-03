Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec wage increase for essential workers a ‘temporary benefit’

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said that an essential worker who makes less than $500 a week in a full-time or part-time basis will have access to a wage subsidy announced Friday to help those still working to provide services, like a cashier at a supermarket or delivery driver. Asked whether this validates calls from service workers, both currently and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, for a $15 an hour wage, Labour Minister Jean Boulet said the wage increase was a “temporary” benefit due to “extraordinary circumstances.”