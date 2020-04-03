Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec premier says 61 total deaths, cases pass 6,000
When speaking about the COVID-19 outbreak in the province on Friday Quebec Premier François Legault said there were 25 new deaths, bringing the total to 61, but said it should be emphasized the majority were not in the past 24 hours as there were about 20 deaths they had previously been investigating in the past week to determine if they were related to the virus. He said there were also 6,101 total cases in the province.